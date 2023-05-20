UGREEN 6-in-1 USB-C Hub from 28.99€ buy cheap (05/2023)

A versatile USB-C hub is indispensable for users of current, slim notebooks. Whether you’re traveling or working at your desk, the hub gives you access to many different ports. With just one cable you can quickly and efficiently connect all the necessary devices such as a mouse, printer and other devices to the notebook.

Many of us need additional ports on the PC or notebook, especially on models that only have USB-C ports such as Apple MacBooks. Here it comes UGREEN USB-C 6-in-1 Hub into play that on De.ugreen.com Starting from 28,99€ is to have. The official support of the Apple MacBooks with M1/M2 processor is an advantage.

But what exactly does 6-in-1 mean in this context?

This small USB-C hub is simply connected to a free USB-C port on your PC or notebook and offers you 6 additional ports. The highlight: You not only get more connections, but you can also leave your devices at your desk permanently connected to the hub. You can easily take your notebook with you and only have to plug and unplug the hub.

Connections:

2x USB-A 3.0

1x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)

1x SD-Slot

1x MicroSD-Slot

1x USB-C mit PD bis 100W

Let’s talk about the connection options and HDMI support

The compact hub has a total of 6 ports for productive requirements. These include 2x USB-A 3.0-Connections that you can use, for example, for USB sticks or peripheral devices. Also, the hub has one Slot for SD memory cards and one more for MicroSD cards.

the existing one HDMI 2.0 Connection supports resolutions up to 4K at 60 Hz. The existing USB-C PD Connection, can be attached to up to 100W power supply units and can pass on up to 95W of this to the connected notebook and load it.

A few more details

One drawback is the permanently installed USB-C cable on the hub. Unfortunately, if the cable breaks due to sharp and frequent bends, it is not so easy to replace the cable.

The USB hub can be used with Windows, Mac and compatible smartphones. A USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port would be ideal to take full advantage of all features, including video output in the advertised quality. According to the manufacturer, a USB port with at least 5 Gbit/s is officially enough. Additional drivers are not required, which makes plug-and-play use possible without any problems.