UI changes coming soon

While we continue to talk about the possible arrival of animated emojis on Whatsapp, interesting indications arrive directly from the beta of the Android app some changes that Meta could introduce in the app keyboard.

As can be seen from the screenshot at the bottom, which comes from the 2.23.9.2 beta of Whatsapp for Android, the developers changed the section of the app where the keyboard is shown. In particular:

  • The keyboard type selection bar has been moved to the top center of the bottom menu
  • The menu has been shrunk to show texts that let you choose whether to include emojis, gifs, and stickers in your messages.

Obviously we are still in the beta stage, and it is not said that the version shown in the image at the bottom is definitive. It is probable that the Meta developers decide to apply further changes to the UI before proceeding with the public launch on which, however, at least not much is known at the moment.

Also a few days ago, from the Whatsapp beta some news emerged on the forwarding of messages that could change again after the innovations made in recent years that have allowed the Chains of Saint Anthony to be quickly defeated through the insertion of a label for hoc.

We will update you as more information about the launch date becomes available.

