UI testing can be so simple

Writing and maintaining end-to-end tests is the most frustrating task for developers. Entire teams are hired in companies for this purpose. Huge amounts of time and hundreds of thousands of euros go into software testing every year. The Karlsruhe startup Octomind addresses this problem. The ambitious goal of the nine-person team: to use innovative AI technology to make the laborious work on end-to-end tests unnecessary. All it needs is a URL.

Ariane Lindemann in conversation with Daniel Rödler

How do you manage to end developer frustration?

We have developed an innovative AI solution that eliminates the tedious part of development work, i.e. writing and maintaining end-to-end tests. Automated testing is critical to agile software development, but the process is often frustrating and time-consuming. Our technology relieves developers of this work and optimizes the entire testing strategy.

What exactly does Octomind do to simplify this process?

We simulate user actions on websites to ensure they function properly. This is a common method of quality assurance that is used in many companies worldwide. Although there are numerous tools, these essentially support the manual work that continues to be carried out. In addition, tests lose their validity if something changes in the app. We focus on critical interactions to cover these flows. Our AI automatically identifies and creates test cases for the critical flows and keeps them up to date!

When will testing take place?

There are different approaches here. Firstly, tests can be carried out whenever there are changes to ensure that everything continues to run smoothly. There are also strategies that run the tests regularly every few hours. This ensures that the site or app functions properly, even before users point out any errors. Because errors that are only discovered later can have already caused significant damage.

Can you give an example of a critical user flow?

An online shop, for example. From product selection to shopping cart to payment and check-out, the flow must work flawlessly. Every mistake has a negative impact on sales. The same applies to software companies that sell subscriptions or SaaS solutions. Here we want to make sure that everything runs smoothly after every release and/or regularly every few hours.

WWhat technologies does Octomind use to accomplish these tasks?

We use Playwright, a powerful open source tool from Microsoft, to conduct testing. Additionally, we use Open AI and ChatGPT technologies to identify user flows on websites and convert them into deterministic test cases. The challenge is to generate reproducible and precise test cases from the AI ​​results.

How easy is it for users to take advantage of your automated tests?

Very easy! Just enter the URL and we’ll do the rest.

How optimistic are you about your future prospects?

We’re pretty optimistic. We have a lot of registrations, which shows us that the need here is very great and that we are really solving a problem that affects many companies.

Have you already Customers who test with you?

Yes, we have customers who are already actively using our solution. We are currently working on the onboarding process for our platform on which users register. This is about understanding how we can make it easier for customers to transition from sign-up to inclusion in their CI/CD pipeline.

How did you narrow down your target group?

In the first step, we focus on small and medium-sized companies that have already achieved a certain level of adoption and need to ensure that their products work properly, but have not yet hired a QA team. This is exactly where we come in and achieve the greatest impact.

How do you finance your company?

We are bootstrapped so far. In September we will begin discussions with potential investors.

You are CyberLab alumni and have just moved into your new office in the Hoepfner Castle. How are you feeling?

We previously worked in the pioneer garage, but have now left the “garage mode” and feel very comfortable in the beautiful rooms here.

You are a speaker at the CyberLab Festival. What topic can we look forward to?

It’s about integrating artificial intelligence into real products. We are now experts at this. Among other things, I talk about my beginnings at LogMeIn, the creation of highly specialized and automated data labeling pipelines at understand.ai, and the application of foundation models at Octomind.

“The development and application of AI in real products: A journey from experimental beginnings to foundation models”

Daniel Rödler will be a speaker at the CyberLab Festival on September 19, 2023, sharing his personal experience in developing AI-based products.

