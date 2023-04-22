Ukraine article not removed: Moscow court condemns Wikipedia

The online encyclopedia had not taken offline an article about the war in Ukraine.

A court in Moscow sentenced the Wikimedia Foundation – the operators of Wikipedia – to a fine of 1.5 million rubles, which is the equivalent of around 16,750 euros. The Russian agency Tass was the first to report the verdict. The encyclopedia page, whose entries can be designed and corrected by users, did not remove an article about the Ukraine conflict.

Russia has slapped the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months but has no plans to shut down the service “yet”, the digital affairs minister said this week.

In Russia, the invasion of Ukraine is officially referred to as a “special military operation”. The war must not be described as such, otherwise heavy penalties are threatened.

(Reuters/Red.)