Home » Ukraine article not removed: Moscow court condemns Wikipedia
Technology

Ukraine article not removed: Moscow court condemns Wikipedia

by admin
Ukraine article not removed: Moscow court condemns Wikipedia

The online encyclopedia had not taken offline an article about the war in Ukraine.

A court in Moscow sentenced the Wikimedia Foundation – the operators of Wikipedia – to a fine of 1.5 million rubles, which is the equivalent of around 16,750 euros. The Russian agency Tass was the first to report the verdict. The encyclopedia page, whose entries can be designed and corrected by users, did not remove an article about the Ukraine conflict.

Russia has slapped the Wikimedia Foundation with a string of fines in recent months but has no plans to shut down the service “yet”, the digital affairs minister said this week.

In Russia, the invasion of Ukraine is officially referred to as a “special military operation”. The war must not be described as such, otherwise heavy penalties are threatened.

(Reuters/Red.)

See also  Nomios Group acquires the Italian cybersecurity expert Aditinet

You may also like

The X Flip, the first vertical concave fold...

On which smartphones will WhatsApp stop working soon?...

“Quick Fight 6” trial version has landed on...

“World Tree Labyrinth I・II・III HD Remaster” announced the...

VMware Aria Operations for Logs: IT security warning...

Sofy launches generative AI-assisted non-programming mobile app testing...

The nominated startups from Smart Fashion, Sports &...

The Division 2’s Descent rogue-lite mode coming this...

Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of so-called...

The Vivo brand’s first vertically concave X Flip...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy