Almost 20,000 children have disappeared since the beginning of the war. An app developed in the USA should make it possible to reunite them with their parents.

A smartphone app is designed to help Ukraine find children lost in the war. The government in Kiev, together with the USTechnology firm “Find My Parent” is developing the “Reunite Ukraine” app, which aims to bring together families who have been separated by the acts of war, said Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Police Oleksandr Fazevych. “It’s one of the tools to find the children and bring them back to their families,” he said. “If we just find a child that way, or reunite a family, it will be a victory.”

According to government estimates, 19,544 children have been brought to Russia since the beginning of the war, only 328 have returned home. The Moscow government has denied allegations that the children were kidnapped. Instead, it is a humanitarian action to protect orphans and abandoned children in the war zone. The Russian commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lwova-Belova, said that more than five million people from Donbass had fled to Russia since February 2022, including 730,000 children with their parents or guardians.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova. The prosecutors suspect both of complicity in the deportation of Ukrainian children and the kidnapping of Ukrainians to the Russian Federation.

