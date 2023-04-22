Ukraine war: How Russia is destroying its tech industry

Seven days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Vladimir Belugin packed up his family’s belongings, canceled the lease on the apartment in Moscow, took his children out of kindergarten and started a new life away from home. A little later, he also resigned from his position as Chief Commercial Officer for small and medium-sized companies at Yandex, the Russian equivalent of Google. The company is considered the most important tech company in the country.

The war means that everything will change in Russia, both for him and for his company, Belugin said from his new home in Cyprus: “You have to accept these new rules because in the end there are no rules at all in Russia. “

Belugin was far from the only tech employee to leave the country. In the months following the invasion, Russia experienced a mass exodus of IT professionals. According to the government, around 100,000 digital specialists left Russia in 2022, which is about 10 percent of the workforce in the technical field – a number that was probably calculated on the small side. In parallel with these departures, more than 1,000 foreign companies restricted their operations in Russia, in part due to what are arguably the most sweeping sanctions ever imposed on a major economy.

More than a year has passed since the start of the Ukraine war. More than 8,300 civilian deaths were counted. The tech workers, who left everything behind to flee Russia, warn that the country is on the way to becoming something of a village: cut off from the global tech industry, from research, from funding, from the scientific exchange and important technical components. Meanwhile, Yandex, one of the country’s biggest digital successes, has begun to unravel and is selling lucrative businesses to VKontakte (UK), a competitor controlled by state-owned companies.

“My country is being stolen”

“I felt like my country was stolen from me,” says Igor, a senior executive at VK, who still has family in Russia and asked to change his name so he could speak openly. When the war started, he says, he felt like 20 years of Russia’s future were taken away from him in one fell swoop.

In the country, the tech sector was previously one of the few areas where people felt they could succeed because of their skills and not just their connections. There was also a spirit of openness in the industry: Russian entrepreneurs attracted international funding and did business around the world. For a time, even the Kremlin seemed to welcome this openness, inviting international companies to invest in Russia.

But long before the war, cracks began to appear in the Russian technology sector. For more than a decade, the government has sought to rein in Russia’s internet and its most powerful tech companies — threatening an industry that once promised to lead the country into the future. Experts who were able to speak to MIT Technology Review say Russia’s war in Ukraine has only accelerated the damage already done. The country’s largest tech companies have been pushed further into isolation and chaos. Citizens, in turn, have been locked into the tightly controlled home internet, where news comes from official government sources and freedom of expression is severely curtailed.

“The Russian leadership has chosen a completely different path of developing the country,” says Ruben Enikolopov, assistant professor at the Barcelona School of Economics and former rector of Russia’s New Economic School. Isolation became a strategic decision, he says.

Tech industry in Russia

Although the technology industry is not the largest in Russia, it is one of the most important drivers of the economy, according to Enikolopov. Between 2015 and 2021, the IT sector in Russia was responsible for more than a third of GDP growth, reaching 3.7 trillion rubles ($47.8 billion) in 2021. Although this accounted for just 3.2 percent of total GDP, Enikolopov believes Russia’s economy will stagnate if the tech industry lags behind. “I think this is probably one of the biggest blows to future economic growth in Russia.”

On February 24, 2022, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, the mood in the red brick and glass-clad Yandex office in southern Moscow was tense. Anastasiia Diuzharden, then head of content marketing at Yandex Business, was there — along with a number of other employees — but says looking back, she saw few people working. There were five times as many people in the building’s smoking area as usual. Some employees left the country that same day.

As news of the invasion spread around the office, Diuzharden and her colleagues were called to a “khural,” a weekly meeting. There, she says, Tigran Khudaverdyan, executive director and deputy CEO of Yandex, reassured them that the company would move on.