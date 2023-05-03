Home » UL Procyon test supports PC and Mac multi-platform authoring performance test
UL Procyon test supports PC and Mac multi-platform authoring performance test

The UL Procyon performance testing tool has recently added cross-platform support, and will provide UL Procyon Photo Editing benchmark and UL Procyon Office Productivity benchmark in the macOS system.

Allows users to compare productivity performance in Windows and macOS systems. These two test scenarios use Adobe’s PS, LR and Microsoft Office’s real applications to test photo editing, batch processing, file processing, and trial calculations in different scenarios. Tables, presentations and other operational performance tests.

After the latest update, it supports the performance tests of the two major systems of Windows and macOS, so that users can have a better basis for performance comparison when purchasing devices.

source: benchmarks.ul.com

