Ultenic FS1 in the test: Stylish cordless vacuum cleaner with suction station and telescopic rod

With the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum cleaner (test report), we were not only impressed by the performance, but above all by the clever suction station, which is also a storage stand. Apparently, the Chinese supplier Ultenic also liked that, so he gave his latest cordless vacuum cleaner FS1 a very similar feature. The Bespoke Jet also seems to have served as a model for other things, for example the FS1 comes with the practical telescopic function, which can be used to adjust the size of the suction cup. In the test, we explain what else the chic model has to offer.

design and finish



As with all cordless vacuum cleaners – even the most expensive ones – plastic is the dominant material. The Ultenic FS1 does not look any less high-quality than Samsung, Dyson and Co. The manufacturer uses a mixture of gray and predominantly dark blue for its product, and the dirt container is made of transparent plastic, as always. Ultenic chooses the typical shape for handheld vacuum cleaners, but uses a different control. The suction cup is held on the pistol grip, but there is no trigger that has to be pressed permanently, as is the case with the Dyson V15 Detect (test report). Instead, the on/off switch is located on top of the device, so that the second hand is always required for operation. The FS1 then stays on permanently – this prevents cramps in the index finger from holding it down all the time.

This should be fine for most users. On the other hand, we find the placement of the display, which gives the user information about the battery status, the suction power level (auto, low and high) and problems with the vacuum cleaner, to be a bit clumsy. Since the screen is also at the top of the power button, the user cannot see it during use, but always has to pull the suction cup back a little and turn their head. The same applies when charging on the extraction station, since the display then faces the wall. The role models Dyson and Samsung have therefore not installed the controls and display at the top, but at the back of the device, so that the user can operate them with their thumbs or at least have them in view. At this point, Ultenic only installs a touch-sensitive switch, which the user can use to change the performance of the FS1. In addition, briefly pressing and holding the suction of the station is triggered if the vacuum cleaner is hung there.

The suction station serves both to empty the dust container in the Ultenic FS1 and to turn off the vacuum cleaner. It charges automatically, and the station also offers space for a second battery, which can then also be charged. Strictly speaking, the FS1 with the dust container hangs on the station – like the Samsung Bespoke Jet, whose station also looks similar to the Ultenic counterpart. If you hang the cordless vacuum cleaner in the holding trough, the dust container opens automatically. The suction then does not happen automatically, but only as described by pressing a button on the suction cup. Anyone who forgets this can, with a bit of bad luck, cause quite a mess: If the FS1 is simply parked with a full dust container and later quickly removed from the station without suction, some of the dirt previously vacuumed up may be distributed throughout the apartment. With Samsung, the container is only opened by suction. Here, too, the Ultenic FS1 is not quite up to par with the original, despite the obvious role model.

All pictures for the cordless vacuum cleaner Ultenic FS1 with suction station Ultenic FS1

Elsewhere, however, he is on par or even better. This applies, for example, to the stable overall construction with the various plug-in mechanisms and the simple disassembly in order to access the five different filters for cleaning. The practical telescopic suction tube is also reminiscent of Samsung. This means that the vacuum cleaner can be operated comfortably by both tall and short people. For parking and charging, however, the telescopic tube has to be pushed together again every time – also like with Samsung. Contrary to the prototype, the motor brush included in the scope of delivery offers three LEDs to provide a better view under furniture or in dark corners, and it is also much more powerful than with Samsung or Dyson. Incidentally, the scope of delivery only includes a joint nozzle, textile brush, a small cleaning tool, a replacement filter and two replacement bags for the station. One is already inserted. There are no storage options for the two suction attachments.

handling



If you pick up the Ultenic FS1 for the first time, you will feel that it is quite heavy, but you will quickly notice how light-footed the device is, at least on hard floors. The main weight is on two large rollers on the brush head. The design allows you to change direction when vacuuming without much effort. While the LED lighting is mostly lost in daylight, it definitely helps in darker areas.

Handling on carpet is a bit more difficult. Here the user has to use a little more force to be able to move the FS1, but overall this is quite acceptable. The automatic increase in suction power proved to be a bit fickle in our test. When first changing from hard floor to carpet, the suction power was usually increased, but then immediately decreased again. The suction power was only permanently increased on very fluffy carpets with a longer pile. Alternatively, the user can determine the power himself using the sensor switch that can be easily reached with his thumb.

The suction power of the 450 watt motor with a specified 30,000 Pa, in combination with the powerful motor brush, ensures a good overall result. Because while the motor brushes of the two more expensive brands quickly slow down and even stop on long-pile carpets, the Ultenic counterpart bravely fights through here. Overall, the actual cleaning performance does not quite come close to that of the competitors mentioned, especially since the FS1 has the typical problem of cheaper cordless vacuum cleaners: dirt is picked up well when the vacuum cleaner is pushed forward, but unfortunately not when it is pulled back. But that’s definitely enough for a place in the middle of the field and the Ultenic model is also significantly cheaper than Samsung and Dyson. The FS1 does not get any louder than the competition. This also applies to the extraction station, which at up to 78 decibels is roughly on a par with the Bespoke Jet.

The suction works really well. There were no problems even with large amounts of animal hair, which tends to turn around the metal filter visible in the dust container in the course of operation. Dirt was completely vacuumed every time. The user can easily access the dust container in the station by removing a large flap on the front of the body. The dust bag is hung on a plastic rail, which in turn is pushed into a guide in the station in a practical and simple manner. This works fairly fumble-free and exemplary. We consider the specified battery life of up to 60 minutes at a time to be unrealistic – at least for everyday use. Because there, most users will use the auto mode, in which the vacuum cleaner always starts. It runs at medium suction power with occasional increases in suction power and should last more like 30 to 40 minutes. But that should normally be enough for a floor of over 140 m².

Preis



The cordless vacuum cleaner Ultenic FS1 costs 399 euros in the manufacturer’s RRP, until May 2nd there is a voucher on Amazon (simply tick the box “Use 50 € coupon”!) for 50 euros, so that the device costs 349 euros .

Conclusion



It’s better to copy something well than make it yourself badly – this saying fits well with the Ultenic FS1. We don’t want to belittle the device with that, but parallels to Samsung’s Bespoke Jet are pretty obvious. It’s just a shame that Ultenic then revised a few points themselves – and they’re not better, but worse than the competition. But all this does not make the FS1 a bad product. Because even if the display is difficult to see and the dust container is opened every time you hang the vacuum cleaner in the station, the overall result is good.