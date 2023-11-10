Ultimate Ears’ Epicboom: The New Speaker on the Block

Ultimate Ears launches new portable speaker, the Epicboom

Ultimate Ears has just released its newest addition to its lineup of portable speakers – the Epicboom. Aimed at delivering 360 degrees of spatial sound and a big bass profile, the Epicboom is designed to cater to the on-the-go needs of music enthusiasts.

With a long battery life, the ability to connect to other speakers for party-ready effects, and an IP67 rating for waterproof, dustproof, and drop protection, the Epicboom is built to withstand a variety of situations.

The speaker is set to compete with the likes of Marshall, JBL, and Sonos with its impressive features and capabilities. To help consumers decide if the Epicboom is the right choice for them, a new episode of Quick Look on Gamereactor.cn features Magnus sharing his thoughts and opinions on the new speaker.

For music lovers looking for a portable speaker that delivers high-quality sound and durability, the Epicboom from Ultimate Ears may be worth considering.

