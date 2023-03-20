The transition towards a sustainable and inclusive model of society necessarily passes through digitalisation, an essential challenge for economic development and the effective implementation of equal opportunity policies. The pandemic, in particular, has significantly accelerated this process, making it clear how crucial a telecommunications system capable of providing widespread, stable and fast connectivity is for households, businesses and for the entire country-system.

Already in 2012, moreover, the UN recognized access to the network as a fundamental human right for work, study, leisure and information. In Italy, between 2010 and 2020, the share of the population using the internet rose from 69% to 81%, with traffic increasing 12 times on the fixed network and 50 times on the mobile network, reaching maximum peaks in the months of lockdown. The temporary need to resort to distance learning for millions of students, but also constantly growing realities such as smart working and online services provided by public administrations clearly indicate which path to follow.





The Turin-based company BBBell, leader in the North West in the telecommunications sector, has been moving in this direction for some time, reaching 20 years of activity in 2023, a truly important milestone in such a highly competitive environment. The use of wireless and fiber-optic technologies has made it possible to overcome the problems associated with old telephone exchanges and the use of copper cables to reach even hinterland areas penalized by the digital divide or those in which the network it is saturated.

This winning combination, able to guarantee the connection at maximum speed always and in every place, has allowed BBBell to become the largest wireless telecommunications operator in Piedmont and Liguria, but also to be able to provide its services nationwide in all the areas covered by optical fiber. The Turin-based company has always addressed the entire market, from individuals to small and medium-sized enterprises, differentiating itself from its competitors with an offer that does not follow an exaggerated economic logic focused on cost reduction, but focuses on quality, clarity, attention to the territory and closeness to the customer.

In fact, users can always count on the declared bandwidth and have ‘all inclusive’ direct assistance, which does not envisage the assignment of any type of service to external call centers or the use of automatic responders, but ensures the support of qualified internal staff. In the three-year period 2021-2023, the structural and technological investments that BBBell has allocated and plans to allocate to the Ligurian and Piedmontese territory amount to over 7.5 million euros. Specifically, they are aimed at the constant updating of the radio network, with particular attention to the restructuring and reconstruction of all the broadcasting radio stations and the radio backbones with 10 Gigabit bridges, as well as the creation of the so-called fiber optic “outreaches”.





Furthermore, with the new development plan, the company offers a suite of services that is not limited to fast and reliable connectivity, with the precise aim of supporting public administrations and businesses of any size and sector in their digital transformation journey. Standing out among these are BBVoicy, a “virtual” switchboard capable of communicating with the company systems in use, BBProtection, a fully managed cybersecurity service, integrated and personalized video surveillance, Cloud services (IaaS, PaaS, Backup, Disaster Recovery, etc. ) to protect data, make it available from anywhere and ensure business continuity.

The most recent innovation concerns the Uptime Institute’s Tier IV design certification, obtained by BBBell for the construction of a latest generation Data Center in Turin, capable of giving guarantees of resilience and security far superior to traditional data processing centres. The new Data Center is also designed to allow significant energy savings and reduce environmental impact. The air conditioning system will only be active in the corridor where the machine is located, rather than in the entire room, and in the winter months, thanks to free cooling technology, the outside air will be used for cooling. BBBell will also install photovoltaic systems to offset all CO2 emissions with the production of clean energy.