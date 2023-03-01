Home Technology Ultra Pro Wrestling announced in Kickstarter campaign
Ultra Pro Wrestling announced in Kickstarter campaign

It’s a somewhat forgotten fact that the Nintendo 64 might have the best wrestling game of all time, with classics likeWWF No MercyWCW vs NWO RevengeandVirtual Pro Wrestling 2.These games still like to be named when developers reveal the inspiration for their upcoming wrestling games (which often focus on analogies and content, but not enough on gameplay).

Hyperfocus Games decided to do something about it and really bring back the low poly pain that was so much fun 20-25 years ago. They have now announced and launched a Kickstarter campaign for a wrestling game called Ultra Pro Wrestling,“A love letter to the classic wrestling games of the late ’90s”.The description is also as follows:

“Our game engine is called ‘Super Wrestling Engine’ and is designed for wrestling fans who appealed to N64’s WWF No Mercy, WCW vs NWO Revenge and Virtual Pro Wrestling 2. For those fans who never had the chance to experience these older games , we would like to introduce you to a new type of wrestling gameplay that we call “pure wrestling” – where the authenticity of combat in the context of wrestling is the main focus.”

Ultra Pro Wrestling will be released on PC and Switch, should the £17,000 target be met. At the time of writing, they’ve hit almost £6,000, with 29 days to go, so it seems like the project could become a reality. If all goes well, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X versions will also be on the table.

Check out the first trailer below, and head over to this link to learn more and maybe support the project.

