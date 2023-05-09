Home » Ultra-rare NES games make a comeback this summer – Gimmick: Special Edition
Ultra-rare NES games make a comeback this summer – Gimmick: Special Edition

If you have ever tried to buy from eBayMr. Gimmick, you know that even at the average, you’re going to pay about $2,000 for a copy. This NES title was released as Gimmick in Japan in 1992, but was later released in Scandinavia (and not elsewhere) as well as Mr. Gimmick.

Since Scandinavia was the only region to launch outside of Japan – and a very obscure game to begin with – it has become rare among collectors, and there are very few legal ways for people to see the game in action. what is provided. That’s why Bitwave Games decided to do a cultural act.

They’ve now released an updated version of Mr. Gimmick this summer called Gimmick: Special Edition.The press release says that the headline“Holding a special place in the hearts of many retro gamers, memorable for its lovable hero monster Yumetaro, incredible physics-based gameplay and stunning graphics, pushing the NES to its absolute limits”. .

It launches on PC, PlayStation, and Switch on July 6, with an Xbox release shortly thereafter. Check out the first trailer below, along with some screenshots and a piece of artwork.

