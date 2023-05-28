UN conference in Paris: declaration of war against plastic waste

UN puts pressure: Can greentech recycling help?

By 2024, a convention is to be drawn up that will set out binding rules and measures that affect the entire life cycle of plastic. The UN desire is to massively curb environmental pollution from plastic waste by 2040. The Paris meeting (May 29 to June 2) is the second of five intergovernmental rounds of negotiations for a global agreement. UN member states as well as non-governmental organisations, scientists and trade unions take part. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) is traveling from Germany with a delegation. After the first round of negotiations in Uruguay in December, environmentalists drew a positive balance, but also noted that opponents of an agreement were already forming.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), global plastic pollution could be reduced by 80 percent by 2040. All resources are already available for this. The prerequisite for this, however, are far-reaching political and market-economy changes towards a circular economy.

According to scientists, the effects of the plastic residues, which often end up in microscopic size in the soil, in water and on the organism of humans and animals, have not yet been researched.

UNEP wants to take action

Before the UN conference in Paris, the environmental protection organization Greenpeace insisted on an ambitious agreement. The production of plastic must be reduced by 75 percent and ultimately the plastic age must be ended. “Plastic harms human health, accelerates social injustice, destroys biodiversity and fuels the climate crisis,” it said in a statement. More than six million tons of plastic waste accumulate in Germany every year. 400 million tons of plastic waste are produced worldwide every year.

Together with more than 150 organizations and scientists, Greenpeace called on UNEP to ensure that the global plastic agreement is not jeopardized by the influence of the fossil and petrochemical industries. Because the member states showed very different ambitions: while oil-producing states such as Saudi Arabia propagated bogus solutions such as chemical recycling, other countries are committed to limiting plastic production.

plastic deal

The German Chemical Industry Association (VCI) and the Plastics Europe Germany Association (PED) demanded that the Paris conference introduce binding recycling quotas. This requirement would increase global demand for recycled materials. At the same time, it gives the industry the necessary planning security for extensive investments in the circular economy. One is determined to decouple the plastics industry from the consumption of fossil resources, said PED general manager Ingemar Bühler. In order for plastics to continue to be used sensibly in the future, they would have to be recycled and used in the cycle for as long as possible.

“Plastic waste is a valuable resource and must not end up in the environment,” said VCI Managing Director Wolfgang Große Entrup. “If they are consistently collected and recycled, they can be an important source of raw materials for new products.” Innovations such as chemical recycling make a significant contribution to greenhouse gas-neutral production. Avoiding unnecessary use of plastic can also contribute to reducing the amount of waste.