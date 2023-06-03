UN plastics conference: 170 countries agree on minimum compromise

Progress has been made in drafting an international agreement to reduce plastic waste. In the second round of negotiations on the UN plastics agreement in Paris, almost 170 countries agreed to present a legally binding draft agreement by the next conference in Kenya. The UN announced on Saturday after the end of the meeting. Environmentalists don’t go far enough.

“In the end, they were only able to agree on a minimum compromise, all difficult negotiations were postponed again after endless delaying tactics by the plastic lobby,” said Viola Wohlgemuth, an expert on resource protection at Greenpeace.

Saudi Arabia, China and the US in particular, along with the petrochemical industry, have done everything they can to undermine an effective global agreement.

UN warns: Plastic pollution is increasing rapidly

According to the UN, plastic pollution is increasing rapidly. Without countermeasures, the amount of plastic waste in the oceans and other bodies of water could more than double from around 9 to 14 million tons per year in 2016 to an estimated 23 to 37 million tons per year by 2040.

The UN therefore wants to develop a convention by 2024 that will define binding rules and measures that affect the entire life cycle of plastic. The Paris meeting was the second of five intergovernmental rounds of negotiations for a global agreement. It was attended by UN member states, as well as non-governmental organisations, academics and trade unions.

