UN Secretary-General raises alarm over record heat

The Earth’s average temperature may have hit a new record this week, according to a controversial analysis by the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. Despite criticism, this news is making the rounds worldwide, especially due to the occurrence of extreme heat waves in several regions at the same time. Antonio Guterres also warns of a possible “catastrophic situation”.

Average temperature of 17.18°C?

On Wednesday, the average global temperature is said to have reached an unbelievable record high of 17.18°C. In the previous seven days, the average daily temperature was also reported to be 0.04°C higher than any week for the past 44 years. This analysis comes from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, which uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the state of the world. It should be noted, however, that they are considered unofficial values.

“These numbers help prove that climate change is getting out of hand,” warns UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He adds: “If we continue to delay important measures, I think we are entering a catastrophic situation, as the last two temperature records show!”

NOAA doubts Climate Reanalyzer data

According to Euronews, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), whose reports are considered the gold standard for climate data, has officially distanced itself from the University of Maine data. The Climate Reanalyzer is intended to use model output data that NOAA has determined is unsuitable as a substitute for actual temperatures and climate records.

“Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognize that we are in a warm period due to climate change. Coupled with El Niño and hot summer conditions, many locations around the world are seeing record surface temperatures,” Guterres said in a statement Thursday.

Mild winter in Antarctica

One of the biggest contributors to this week’s heat records is said to have been an overall exceptionally mild winter in Antarctica. Parts of the continent and adjacent ocean were 10-20°C above 1979-2000 averages. “Temperatures have been unusual over the ocean and particularly around Antarctica this week because wind fronts are strong over the Southern Ocean and warm air continues pushing south,” Raghu Murtugudde, Professor of Atmospheric, Oceanic and Earth System Sciences at the University of Maryland and Visiting Lecturer at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, told Euronews.

Other places currently suffering dangerous heat include Jingxing in China, where temperatures have been recorded topping 43C. The EU climate monitoring service also announced on Thursday that the past month had the hottest June on record.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Researchers call for 1.0 degree climate target

