Unaging Heroes: The Mystery Behind the Ageless Characters in ‘Evil Castle: Dead Island’

Title: “Youth Forever: Unaged Characters in ‘Evil Castle: Dead Island’ Attract Attention and Speculations”

Taipei, Taiwan – The highly anticipated animated film, “Evil Castle: Dead Island,” which is based on Capcom’s iconic survival horror game series, has recently been released in Taiwan. However, since the release of the first stills and trailers, fans have noticed an intriguing aspect of the movie.

“Evil Castle: Dead Island” brings together classic characters from the “Evil Castle” series, including Chris, Claire, Leon, Jill, and Rebecca. In this film, they assemble like the Avengers to investigate the latest Resident Evil mystery on a mysterious island. The characters’ design style closely resembles that of the recent remake games, with no signs of aging.

The movie is set in 2015, which is 17 years after the first three games in the “Evil Castle” series. This means that the characters should be close to or over 40 years old. Despite this, characters like Jill, Claire, and Rebecca don’t show any age signs. Only Chris and Leon, the male protagonists, have aged in accordance with the series’ progression.

Curiosity surrounding the unchanged appearance of Jill was recently addressed by the official Twitter account of the “Evil Castle” series. The tweet confirmed that Jill’s slow aging can be attributed to her infection with the T virus. It was also mentioned that she experiences psychological traumas as a result. As for Claire and Rebecca, Capcom did not provide a clear explanation, leading fans to speculate that their respective infections with the T-Phobos and A viruses are linked to their unchanging appearances.

In an interview with The Gamer website during the North American premiere, the screenwriter of “Evil Castle: Dead Island” shed some light on the character’s backgrounds. Confirming the official Capcom set, he stated, “Jill has been infected with the virus two or three times, which is why she does not age. As for Claire and Rebecca, we simply wanted to maintain their appearance.”

Fans of the series have humorously dubbed the viruses in the series as “Youth Forever Viruses.” However, the real reason behind this choice lies in the market’s consumer orientation. Female characters’ youthful and beautiful appearances continue to attract a large consumer base, particularly dedicated fans of the series. On the other hand, male characters can display a rugged handsomeness and charm that comes with aging.

Apart from the “Evil Castle” series, this phenomenon can also be observed in Capcom’s “Quick Fight 6.” Despite being set close to or over 50 years old, female characters like Qian Mi and Chun Li maintain a youthful and beautiful appearance, whereas the male characters noticeably age. The sales success of “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” suggests that this approach has had some impact.

While fans haven’t seen Jill appear in the series since the 2009 launch of “Evil Castle 5,” her popularity in the “Evil Castle 3 Remake” reignited interest in the character. This raises hopes among fans that she may make a comeback in the upcoming main story.

As the animated film “Evil Castle: Dead Island” continues its successful release, fans eagerly await the opportunity to see their beloved characters onscreen once again.