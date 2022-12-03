Foreign media recently found that Apple is testing two new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the most special place is equipped with the unpublished M2 Max processor. The current MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro both use the M2 processor, and it can be expected that Apple will launch MacBook notebook products with the M2 Pro and M2 Mac processors later.

96GB RAM option available

The two MacBook Pro test machines that appeared on Geekbench, a benchmark website, are equipped with an M2 Max processor and a built-in up to 96GB of RAM, which is 50% higher than the current MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, which has a maximum of 64GB of RAM. improvement.

M2 Max is a 12-core processor

According to the information published by Geekbench, M2 Max is a 12-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.54GHz, and is equipped with 128KB L1 instruction cache, 64KB L1 data cache and 4MB L2 cache. Its single-core and multi-core running scores are respectively Up to 1,889 and 14,586 points.

Source: mysmartprice