Intel has just updated its 13th-generation processors this year. Starting in February and March, new laptops will be released, pouring into the office one after another like a spring.

Wanting to change laptops every day is not a dream, but as soon as you say “LG gram is coming”, Mikan will definitely raise your hands and say that I want to play! It will always have a special place. In this year, together with the LG gram Style released by CES in February, there are three types of LG gram series: the classic large-size thin and light business machine gram, and the ultra-light gram that is less than 1 kg. Ultraslim, invisible glass touch panel gram Style, all ~ I need to meet them in person, yes, the “need” is so serious hahaha!The first one that came to me this time is the classic LG gram. If you want to find a 1199g 16-inch Evo-certified laptop, you must check this one out.

In other words, when the 2023 LG gram 16 was delivered to us, when it was opened, it was written in Korean!In an instant, I was pulled to the window of the cafe at Ewha University in Seoul. It was the first time I went to Korea to play. I was surprised that more than 80% of the laptops used in the cafe were Korean brands. “Korean dramas are real!” The picture of Pakistan looking at each other and smiling across the laptop ㄏㄏ, okay, calm down, I don’t know Korean, so I silently check the position of my laptop option and fill in the Chinese language department, smile and say goodbye to Oppa (I’ve been too deep into the drama recently

Don’t come back to look at laptops later, if you can only use three keywords to describe this LG gram 16, it must be the big screen, mobility and amazing technology! How to say?

Large screen and body appearance

Open it, and immediately see the Intel Evo certification sticker, which means that it is certified by Intel as a light, fast and long-lasting mobile laptop. The consistent interior color makes the fuselage very integrated. It is a business machine, and it is a suit of Oppa. I also thought about color matching

The keyboard is also neatly arranged in an isolated island style. The gram keyboard sounds particularly Q and has a crisp feedback. The version sold in Taiwan will have Zhuyin and Cangjie. Don’t worry.

The area of ​​the touchpad is large enough and the vision is clean and refreshing. I am still waiting for when the gram will be updated to a tactile touchpad. It must be more enjoyable to use such a large one.

The screen is made of 16-inch IPS anti-reflective material, and the ratio of 16:10 will look slightly square. This ratio usually emphasizes that it is suitable for reading presentations and documents. The upper and lower sides are wider and you can swipe the touchpad twice less. This is true!And because I want you to work longer (cough cough, the anti-glare design makes it difficult for you to see yourself on the screen, and you will tidy up your bangs to distract yourself when you see it, this will not work

In the connection port part, there is a full-size HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt4, and a four-ring headset hole on the left. The four-ring means that there are five zones including left channel plus, left channel minus, right channel plus, right channel minus, Microphone, grounding, the sound will be relatively detailed if your earphones are also four rings

On the right are two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, micro-SD card slot and anti-theft lock hole, a total of 2C2A is enough

If the screen looks more delicate than you imagined, yes, it has DCI-P3 99% wide color gamut. The recent F1 race albums are all chased by LG gram hahahaha

Match your mobility

With performance, people who pursue mobility should say “don’t bother me”, don’t carry too much weight and get tired, don’t bring an extra transformer, don’t want to worry about the battery dropping too fast, don’t be too spoiled and difficult to take care of, let the protagonist concentrate on business , Thinking about the operation and thinking about the strategy. As mentioned earlier, it is only 1199 grams for a 16-inch laptop. It is very light, so light that I want to stuff it into a small waste bag. It really makes no sense that it is lighter than my 13-inch laptop

Passed the Intel Evo certification, you can use it casually for 9 hours, and you can even play movies for close to 20 hours in power-saving mode, especially the standby mode is very power-saving, and it may drop less than 1% for a night without turning off the power.

The fuselage has also passed the military standard certification (MIL-STD-810H). The test items include low pressure, high temperature, low temperature, dust, salt spray erosion, and new vibration and shock. Do you feel that you want to send it to the battlefield to block bullets? All in all, it means that you don’t have to worry too much about it running around with you, running up and down and accidentally hitting the door frame, etc. You don’t know who will break first with it, and if…you haven’t pulled out the pen urgently by the side of the road Experience with electrical work, it’s hard to understand how awesome it is to have a laptop that doesn’t care about it A to hit it, the expert on roadside work is me wahahaha

Magic Technology Long Knowledge

Or if you take your eyes off the screen and detect that there is another line of sight nearby, the screen will be fogged right away!Very cool

It’s the same when watching a movie. When I get up to open the refrigerator, it detects that I leave my seat and automatically pauses the playback. After taking a drink and coming back, it resumes playback as soon as I sit close to it. It’s amazing!

But to be honest, it is a little too sensitive in actual use. For example, I like to squint my sleepy eyes and it will fog up. When I take a drink to block my sight, it will immediately fog up. It is a caring butler who loves you 200% and loves you. If you It is also very simple to let the butler take a rest occasionally, just turn off the line of sight detection ~ just press a button to switch on and off quickly!My approach is to turn on line of sight detection to protect confidentiality if I am reading important documents, and turn it off if I want to catch up on a drama and let me watch it in various poses~ Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound is also sympathetic to the hard work after work, and have some audio-visual feasts for your soul Bar

I really like LG because they are super brave to try. Every time I want to see what amazing tools they have made, please don’t stop the creative pace and continue to rush. By the way, there are other software related to cross-device work. Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile, they all allow you to connect with your phone and transfer files directly. PC users, don’t upload to the cloud and then download them back~ In fact, many third-party software can do it, but PC users usually don’t have this habit Let Intel and LG lead this trend together. In other words, the connected devices can be connected regardless of iOS or Android. You don’t need to transfer to the cloud, but you need to download a dedicated app. This option is available to you.

continue reading the report

LG gram relies on large screen, mobility and amazing technology, every time it takes every time the amazing ultra-light weight (16 inches 1199 grams!) occupies an important place in the world of notebooks, and it is also rare among Intel-certified Evo notebooks The large-screen model, if you haven’t touched it before, you must go to the store to check it on the scale. Check further information now. If you borrow LG gram Style or LG gram Ultraslim, you will definitely come to share it with you!

