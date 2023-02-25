Unboxing and testing PS VR2! The truly immersive and immersive experience is awesome (photo by Shi Zhizhong)





The long-awaited PS VR2 for PS5 players was finally officially launched this week. This time, we will be the first to experience the difference between the new PS VR2 and the previous generation, as well as the upgrade of the gaming experience. In the past, the most troublesome things about PS VR were the connection of multiple cables, the weight problem, and the lack of a flip-up design after wearing the headset. Therefore, Sony also listened to consumers’ opinions. PS VR2 not only It adopts a single line connection, and has a lighter design than the previous generation, and has added a see-through mode button. This time, we will use the first wave of supporting PS VR2 “Call of Horizon Mountain” and “Evil Castle Village” to conduct actual tests and share the reporter’s personal experience.

In the VR version of “Call of the Horizon Mountain”, players can actually hold a bow, draw an arrow from behind, and have a shooting experience from the first perspective, which is full of presence. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

This time, I used “Call of Horizon Mountain” to experience the new PS VR2. After wearing the headset, I can see the 360-degree magnificent landscape brought by this 3A masterpiece. It is very interesting that the fingers can make different changes. . (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

The VR version of Sony’s own game “Call of the Horizon Mountain” can be said to give players a very immersive gaming experience, because the game needs to climb mountains and wading, so most of the time it is like a real rock climbing master. Follow the movements of the hands to complete the climbing, and at the same time have the experience of archery, which requires the player to draw the bow and arrow from the back, draw the bow, and then shoot from the first perspective, and there are also games like picking up musical instruments to play, Or the small details of picking up food to eat. More importantly, because of the 360-degree panoramic view of VR, you can enjoy the magnificent landscape in the 3A masterpiece. When looking down from a high place, even if you don’t have a fear of heights Players believe that there will be a feeling of soft feet, but they can fully experience the immersive big scene game.

“Evil Castle Village” not only adds a new VR mode, but also adds shooting range, VR challenge and other modes. When using guns, there are realistic experiences of drawing guns, loading and unloading magazines, loading and shooting. (Flipping the game screen)

The first wave of games supporting PS VR2 is of course the thrilling “Evil Castle Village”. In the VR world, you can experience 360-degree sound effects after wearing headphones, which not only increases the sense of terror, but also personally interacts with zombies. The feeling of wrestling. (Flipping the game screen)

Although “Evil Castle Village” has been on the market for a long time, how can PS VR2 lack this kind of game full of excitement and horror atmosphere, and the VR version launched this time has added modes such as shooting range and VR challenge, and when using props When using a firearm, it must be practically operated. For example, when using a gun, it is necessary to realistically draw the gun, load and unload the magazine, and load it before shooting. Players who like FPS games believe that they will like it very much. In addition, because of the VR mode and the 360-degree sound experience, players can not only listen to the sound positioning, but also increase the tension by hearing footsteps, etc. When zombies rush over, they also have a sense of presence, which is indeed very good. experience.

When using the new PS VR2, players need to set up the game space first, scan the environment through the head-mounted device to create a safe playing space, and also support eye tracking. (Photo by Shi Zhizhong)

Overall, PS VR2’s gaming experience makes players quite satisfied, especially the many super-realistic rock climbing and shooting experiences, which cannot be experienced in daily life, but it is recommended that players who are 3D dizzy should not play for too long, because When the angle of view changes too fast and too many times, you will feel 3D dizzy or want to vomit, and although the head-mounted device is lightweight, it still has a certain weight, so you need to rest after playing for a while, but the overall experience It is indeed better than the previous generation, and the actual space needed is not as large as imagined. Players who like ultra-immersive presence experience should not miss it.







