[Unboxing with a piece]ASUS ROG Ally is portable and lightweight to play PC games- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- New Product Test

Since the launch of Steam Deck, many people have become interested in PC portable game consoles, expecting stronger products to come out. Earlier, ASUS released the ROG Ally on April Fool’s Day. In less than a month, ezone.hk received the real device this time, and immediately opened the box for everyone.

In the past, when wanting to play PC games, many people would think of e-sports notebook or PC, but since Steam Deck came out, players can experience all kinds of masterpieces on portable game consoles. The ROG Ally launched by ASUS has also arrived in Hong Kong this time. It is a Win 11 portable model with nearly 20 buttons on the body, as well as 2 Analog keys with backlight and 1 cross direction key. ROG Ally vs Steam Deck has become a hot topic because it is regarded as the strongest opponent of Steam Deck. It uses AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, equipped with 16GB memory and 512GB SSD, and its specifications and storage space are stronger than its opponents. It is said to be up to 1x faster than Steam Deck.

ROG Ally is equipped with a 7″ full HD 120Hz screen, and supports 500 nits of brightness and multi-touch function. Players can operate the operating system as conveniently as a tablet. In terms of weight, this machine is only 608g, compared to 669g of Steam Deck Lighter. After ezone.hk received the real machine this time, the hand feel is obviously lighter, and its weight distribution is even. In addition, the position of the handle has been developed and modified many times by the manufacturer, which is quite suitable for most people. The hand shape, and the fuselage structure is solid, and the hand feel is quite good.

In addition to focusing on hardware specifications, the factory has added a lot of thoughtful designs this time. Through the Armory Crate software, players can integrate major game platforms and independent games, and open the masterpieces they want to play with one click. In addition, there are function shortcut keys on the left side of the screen, which can immediately switch the performance mode, set the resolution, refresh rate, adjust the brightness and monitor the real-time information of the game. You can also adjust the control mode, and you can choose between the handle and the desktop mode.

ezone.hk After receiving the real machine, try to execute Xbox Game Pass and log in to the Steam platform on this machine. You can also download various games smoothly, just like the normal PC version. This time, the reporter tried to play the Moving Up game. The operation is controlled by the left Analog button, and the actions in the game can be executed with each button. There is no need to make other settings at all, which is very convenient. When playing games, the brightness of the screen is very high, and the color effect feels quite vivid. At the same time, during the game, the picture effect is smooth, and there is no problem of suffocation at all. After about 1 hour of trial play, the body is only slightly warm, and there is no obvious heat, which proves that its heat dissipation effect is good.

The price of ROG Ally is to be determined. ASUS Hong Kong will officially announce the ROG Ally pre-order details and ROG Ally Spec on May 11. However, ASUS also announced that the price of ROG Ally will be below $999.

Source : ezone.hk