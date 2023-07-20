Uncertain Future for Activision Blizzard’s Esports Division and Overwatch League

Title: Activision Blizzard’s Esports Division Hit by Layoffs, Uncertainty Surrounds Overwatch League’s Future

Activision Blizzard’s esports division has suffered a significant blow as it faced a round of layoffs, while the future of the Overwatch League (OWL) remains uncertain. The recent developments come as the gaming giant released its second-quarter financial report for 2023.

In the financial report, Activision Blizzard stated that the terms of cooperation for participating teams in the Overwatch professional league would be revised in the upcoming season. At the end of the current season, each team will vote on the revised operating agreement, which involves a considerable financial commitment totaling around $114 million. This decision effectively puts the fate of the Overwatch professional league in the hands of the teams.

While details about the future of the league are yet to be determined, there are indications from the past years’ volatile landscape. The OWL has faced challenges ranging from a decline in popularity to financial difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial report released today reveals that the total revenue generated by the Overwatch professional league accounted for less than 1% of Activision Blizzard’s consolidated net profit.

Sean Miller, the head of the Overwatch professional league, expressed his commitment to the game’s competitive ecosystem in an interview with The Verge. Regardless of the voting results, Miller emphasized the company’s dedication to rejuvenating global morale by prioritizing players and fans in the coming years.

However, amid the optimism surrounding the league’s future, reports emerged today of layoffs within Activision Blizzard’s esports division. It has been confirmed that around 50 employees were affected by the job cuts, casting further uncertainty on the future structure and operations of the Overwatch League.

These recent developments have raised concerns within the gaming community, as fans and industry professionals await further updates regarding the future of the Overwatch League and the overall esports division of Activision Blizzard.

As the esports landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Activision Blizzard will navigate through these challenges and sustain the growth and popularity of the Overwatch League in the years ahead.

