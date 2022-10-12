Home Technology Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors
Technology

Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors

by admin
Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors

AMD Announces “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” Gaming Packagebringing players the highly anticipated Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection.

Starting today, Uncharted: A Thief Collection, including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost, is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors at participating retailers Legacy”, experience lush jungles and thrilling action scenes with the ultimate performance of Ryzen processors.

The “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” game gift package is valid until December 31, 2022, and the redemption period is until January 31, 2023. Please refer to this event page for the list of designated products and partners, and go to this page to redeem AMD serial number. Uncharted: A Rogue Saga will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19, when the game can be redeemed at the AMD Game Exchange Portal.


See also  Return to Monkey Island, the proof: the return of an old friend

You may also like

Build the Perfect Live Streaming Platform ASRock Releases...

Google Pixel Buds Pro New Firmware Brings Equalizer,...

CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Now...

Meta Quest Pro, Facebook launches the viewer that...

Blast to make FNCS Invitational 2022 – Fortnite...

Featured 3 Scanning Apps! Quickly scan important business...

Politecnico di Milano: “Using technology to solve mobility...

Top 10 Highlights of BMW’s Latest Free Remote...

iPhone 14 Plus: the review. Apple aims high...

Temple Run Competitive Phantom Abyss Joins Xbox Game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy