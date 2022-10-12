AMD Announces “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” Gaming Packagebringing players the highly anticipated Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection.

Starting today, Uncharted: A Thief Collection, including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost, is available with the purchase of select AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop processors at participating retailers Legacy”, experience lush jungles and thrilling action scenes with the ultimate performance of Ryzen processors.

The “Performance to Advance Your Adventure” game gift package is valid until December 31, 2022, and the redemption period is until January 31, 2023. Please refer to this event page for the list of designated products and partners, and go to this page to redeem AMD serial number. Uncharted: A Rogue Saga will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 19, when the game can be redeemed at the AMD Game Exchange Portal.