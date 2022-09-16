Home Technology “Uncharted: A Rogue Saga” PC version will be released on Steam, EPIC Games Store on 10/19 – mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
Technology

“Uncharted: A Rogue Saga” PC version will be released on Steam, EPIC Games Store on 10/19 – mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

by admin
“Uncharted: A Rogue Saga” PC version will be released on Steam, EPIC Games Store on 10/19 – mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

“UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection”, which has been launched on the PlayStation 5 platform a few days ago, was earlier confirmed to be available on Steam and the EPIC Games Store platform on October 19. PC version.

Like the previous version launched on the PlayStation 5 platform, it will include the content of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and the rumored “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”, and will also further improve the game play experience.

In the PC version, the operation interface, menu items, and operation management for GPU and display memory are improved, and operation functions such as variable rate load rate, automatic pause and minimize in background are also added. In addition, connecting the DualSense wireless controller to a PC will enable haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects in Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection.

“Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” is based on the content of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” launched on the PlayStation 4 platform in the past, as well as the content of the spin-off work “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”, rebuilt for the PlayStation 5 hardware architecture, and has become a The series works for the first time on the PC platform version, and it is also strengthened for the PC hardware design. Iron Galaxy, who once created the content of the second and third seasons of “Killer Instinct”, and also assisted in the porting of various game works, built the PC platform Version.

See also  Netflix and Ubisoft team up for exclusive mobile game Assassin's Creed coming in 2023

You may also like

How and how much we talk about the...

“Fighting Whirlwind 6” public beta test plan, introducing...

Bushido open-world game Ronin Rise of Team Ninja...

[Call for Papers: Web3 Bear Market and Recent...

DSCC: Folding smartphone shipments are estimated to increase...

The annual 505 Games publisher’s sale of “Death...

Downloads surpass BeReal! Top Widgets topped the charts...

Is game upscaling the new normal? Ubisoft revealed...

Experience Japan’s late 19th century era with the...

In pursuit of life on Mars, NASA announces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy