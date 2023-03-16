news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Sony decided to reveal a few games in last month’s PlayStation Plus Extra catalog, with Uncharted: Legacy of a Rogue Collection, Tchia, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six: Extract, and Ghostwire Tokyo making the lineup look pretty good. As it turns out, it’s even better than that.

The Japanese console maker has now announced all the games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra on March 21, and there are plenty of gems coming:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Ghostwire Tokyo

Haven

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

NEO: The World Ends With You

Rage 2

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Champion Edition of Street Fighter V

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Untitled Goose Game

PS Plus premium members can also look forward to this classic trio on the same day:

Ape Escape 2 (hopefully it works better this time)

Ridge Racer Type 4

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here