Uncovering the Origins of Pink Diamonds: Breakup of Ancient Supercontinent Holds Clues for New Discoveries

Scientists Discover Clues to Finding New Deposits of Pink Diamonds

Pink diamonds, known for their rarity and exorbitant value, may have a new chance for discovery thanks to a recent breakthrough by researchers studying the Argyle diamond deposit in Western Australia. According to a study published in Nature Communications magazine, scientists have gained a better understanding of the geological conditions necessary for the formation of pink diamonds and other colored varieties.

The Argyle mine, which was responsible for 90% of the world‘s colored gemstones, has now been closed, further increasing the value and demand for these precious stones. The highest quality polished pink diamonds can sell for tens of millions of dollars. However, this study suggests that new deposits of these coveted jewels could potentially be found.

Using laser technology to analyze minerals and rocks from the Argyle deposit, researchers uncovered that the pink diamond-rich site was formed during the breakup of an ancient supercontinent called Nuna, approximately 1.3 billion years ago. This discovery sheds light on the specific conditions and forces necessary for the creation of pink diamonds.

Lead author of the study, Dr. Hugo Olierook, explained, “While the continent that would become Australia remained united, the area where Argyle is located stretched, even along the scar, creating gaps in the Earth’s crust through which magma shot toward the surface, bringing pink diamonds.”

Traditionally, diamond deposits are found in the middle of ancient continents, in volcanic rocks that quickly transport diamonds from deep within the Earth to the surface. However, for diamonds to turn pink or red, they must undergo intense forces from colliding tectonic plates, which cause their crystalline networks to twist and bend. Brown diamonds are also formed in a similar manner.

In the case of the Argyle deposit, the process occurred around 1.8 billion years ago when Western Australia and Northern Australia collided. This collision caused previously colorless diamonds to transform into pink diamonds hundreds of kilometers below the Earth’s crust.

The age of the Argyle sites, determined to be 1.3 billion years old, aligns with the breakup of the supercontinent Nuna. This finding suggests that the junctures of ancient continents are crucial in the search for pink diamond deposits and could potentially guide future exploration efforts.

Dr. Olierook noted, “Most diamond deposits have been found in the centers of ancient continents because the volcanoes that host them are usually exposed on the surface for explorers to find. Argyle lies at the suture of two of these ancient continents, and these edges are often covered by sand and soil, leaving the possibility that similar pink diamond-bearing volcanoes remain to be discovered, even in Australia.”

The discovery opens up exciting possibilities for uncovering new sources of pink diamonds, which could have significant implications for the gemstone industry and collectors worldwide. Further research and exploration will be needed to fully capitalize on this breakthrough and potentially unearth more of these precious and highly sought-after gemstones.

