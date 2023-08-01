Understanding the Driving Force Behind Fracture Growth in the East African Rift: Could Africa Split in Two?

Title: Researchers Uncover the Driving Forces Behind Fracture Growth in the East African Rift

Subtitle: Strange Deformation Threatens to Split the Continent in Two

Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding what is causing the growth of one of Earth’s largest continental landforms, the East African Rift (EAR). This discovery sheds new light on the unique geological system and provides valuable data for further research.

The EAR, stretching from Jordan in Asia to Mozambique in Africa, is a massive crack on the Earth’s surface, measuring approximately 6,400 kilometers in length and ranging from 48 to 64 kilometers in width.

Geologists have long been puzzled by the EAR, and a recent study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research has finally provided answers. The research indicates that the increasing deformation observed in the fracture may be the result of a massive expulsion of superheated rock from the Earth’s core. By utilizing 3D thermomechanical models, scientists were able to explore the processes within the EAR system.

According to the study, a computer simulation revealed that these anomalous deformations are driven by a hot floating upwelling known as the African super plume. By comparing the model results with measurements from the Satellite Navigation System, researchers found that the northward mantle flow associated with the superpluma africana contributes to deformations parallel to the crack in the EAR.

While the consequences of this phenomenon remain uncertain, scientists speculate that if the current pace of the rift continues, it could eventually tear the African continent apart, opening up an ocean and potentially giving rise to a smaller version of the Atlantic Ocean.

The observed separation within the EAR is occurring at a rate of roughly 6 to 7 centimeters per year. Experts estimate that at this pace, the rupture of the lithosphere would take place in approximately 10 million years.

The East African Rift, also known as the East African Rift System, has fascinated geologists and scientists worldwide due to its unique features. It is characterized by geological faults, numerous volcanoes, lakes, rivers, valleys, plateaus, and mountains.

The rift consists of two branches: the Eastern Rift Valley, also known as the Great Rift Valley, which spans the entire system, and the Western Rift Valley, which stretches north from Lake Nyasa in a large arc, encompassing other African lakes such as Rukwa, Tanganyika, Kivu, Eduardo, and Alberto.

The understanding of what drives the fracture growth in the East African Rift is crucial in predicting any potential risks associated with this geological phenomenon. Further research and ongoing monitoring of the area will help scientists gain deeper insights into this mesmerizing natural wonder.

[END]

