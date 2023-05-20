UNEP study: 80 percent less plastic pollution possible by 2040

The UN Environment Program wants to curb global plastic pollution. According to a report, by 2040 such waste in the environment could be reduced by 80 percent. But a lot would have to change for that.

According to a study, global plastic pollution could be reduced by 80 percent by 2040. All resources are already available for this, according to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) published on Tuesday.

The prerequisite for this, however, are far-reaching political and market-economy changes towards a circular economy. “Plastic can continue to bring tremendous benefits to humanity, but only if we rethink the systems that keep it circulating in the economy,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen said at the launch of the report.

By increasing the reuse of plastic alone, around 30 percent of plastic waste could be avoided by 2040. The report refers, among other things, to the introduction of deposit systems. In addition, according to UNEP, simpler solutions such as using refillable bottles for soap or cleaning products could also reduce the amount of plastic waste.

Switching to a circular economy would be worthwhile

A further 20 percent of plastic waste could be saved through more recycling – provided that such waste recycling becomes more profitable in the coming years. Binding guidelines that prevent plastic packaging that is particularly difficult to recycle would be a decisive step, they say. UNEP sees further potential in paper and other compostable materials as a substitute for plastic packaging. This could push plastic pollution down another 17 percent. Another 13 percent cannot be recycled or replaced. But safe landfilling could prevent further pollution of the environment.

According to UNEP, switching to a circular economy would be economically worthwhile. According to the report, this could save $1.27 trillion (€1.17 trillion) in plastic production globally by 2040, and generate additional revenue from recycling. At the same time, the introduction of a circular economy could create 700,000 new jobs globally in the coming years.

2.99 trillion euros in costs could be avoided

In addition, an additional $3.25 trillion (€2.99 trillion) in pollution costs would be avoided over the period. According to the report, as the amount of plastic waste increases, so does the burden on healthcare systems. A quarter of the chemicals used in plastic production are said to be hazardous to human health.

According to the report, the annual costs of maintaining marine ecosystems are also enormous. UNEP estimates this at up to 144 billion US dollars (132 billion euros). Among other things, UNEP counts future lost income from coastal tourism as well as increasing costs for global fisheries due to damaged fishing gear and ships.

Up to 1.4 billion dollars (1.3 billion euros) are incurred annually for the removal of plastic from the oceans. And don’t forget: Plastic production contributes significantly to the emission of greenhouse gases and thus increases climate change.

The report comes two weeks ahead of multi-day deliberations by UNEP’s intergovernmental negotiating committee (INC) to develop a legally binding instrument to tackle plastic pollution. Last year, the United Nations committed to promoting a global agreement on waste avoidance.