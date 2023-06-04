UNESCO World Heritage Day: UNESCO Böhmer Commission calls for climate protection

Climate protection and green tech: 1157 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 167 countries

The motto of World Heritage Day «Our world. Our heritage. Our responsibility » means responsibility towards the past. “The World Heritage title is both an honor and an obligation to convey the light and dark sides of our history,” says Böhmer. The former Buchenwald concentration camp in Weimar is a memorial to a dark chapter in German history.

Böhmer emphasized that it was all the more important that the Jewish heritage should be recognized and protected with the intended inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List. She was also referring to the application from the city of Erfurt, which hopes to be included in the World Heritage List with its “Jewish Heritage” application. A decision on this is expected in September. She keeps her fingers crossed for Erfurt, says Böhmer.

At the same time, this year’s motto also means responsibility towards the future with a view to social, economic and ecological sustainability, said Böhmer.

51 monuments and nature reserves in Germany

Unesco has recognized 51 monuments and nature reserves in Germany as part of human heritage. On Sunday, interested parties were invited to the nationwide day of action to explore the sites. The World Heritage sites are very different: in Augsburg, for example, the water management system and in Essen the Zollverein colliery are part of it. Weimar is represented twice: with the legacy of the Bauhaus design school and the “Classical Weimar” ensemble, which includes the Goethe House and the Duchess Anna Amalia Library.

There are 1157 Unesco World Heritage Sites in 167 countries worldwide.