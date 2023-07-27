Unesco’s appeal: “Ban smartphones in schools”

One in four countries in the world prohibits the use of smartphones in the classroom. And, according to a Unesco report just released, it’s right. Indeed, to quote the Global Education Monitoring Report, “the data on the impact of computers and electronic devices is conflicting. The short- and long-term costs of using digital appear to be significantly underestimated”. Therefore, the 434 pages of the document are not just talking about smartphones: in fact, the introduction states that it is important to “learn to live both with and without digital technology; to take what is necessary from an abundance of information, but to ignore what is not necessary; to let technology support, but never replace, the human connection upon which teaching and learning are based. The focus must be on learning outcomes, not digital inputs.” And it is underlined that, to help improve learning, digital technology should not “replace but integrate direct interaction with teachers”.

Advantages and disadvantages

On the one hand, notes UNESCO, digital technology has significantly increased access to resources for teaching and learning, especially in less developed countries: this is the case of the National Academic Digital Library in Ethiopia, for example, or of the National Digital Library in India, but also of the National Teacher Portal in Bangladesh, which has over 600,000 users.

“Certain educational technologies can enhance certain types of learning in certain contexts, such as mathematics,” according to the report. Who also insists a lot on the possibility of using computers and other digital devices so as not to leave anyone behind: neither those who are disadvantaged for physical or mental reasons, nor those who live in areas where there are no schools or it is in any case difficult to access certain levels of education. Here the smartphone can play a primary role, given that the poorest segments of the population give up television but not mobile phones. However, this means that whoever owns it is potentially able to access the internet and can take advantage of two-way communication with other people, including teachers and educators.

Thus in China, high-quality video lessons provided to 100 million students in rural areas have improved their results by 32% and narrowed the gap between wages in cities and countryside by 38%. But the results are not always positive: in Peru, the government has distributed over a million laptops to students, but has not provided an effective way to integrate them into teaching, and the One Laptop Per Child initiative has not brought about significant improvements in learning . In the United States, an analysis of more than 2 million students found that differences in learning increased when – as during the pandemic lockdown – lessons are held only remotely.

Again: the content available online is produced by dominant groups, with little or no representation of minorities of any kind. Nearly 90% of the learning material available on open higher education platforms was created in Europe and North America; 92% of OER Commons global library content is in English. Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) benefit educated students and those from wealthier countries. Where, however, “only about 10% of 15-year-old students used digital devices for more than one hour a week in STEM subjects”. This is also because “only half of the countries have standards for the development of teachers’ digital skills”.

The interference of the tech giants

Catching up is not easy: “The cost of switching to basic digital learning in low-income countries and connecting all schools to the internet in low- and middle-income countries would add 50% to their current deficit,” he said. read in the report. “Money isn’t always well spent: About two-thirds of education software licenses in the United States go unused.” Not to mention the increasingly invasive presence of private companies in public structures intended for education and teaching. According to the United Nations agency for education, science and culture, “the role of commercial and private interests in education continues to grow, with all the ambiguities that this entails”. Over 220 million students took courses online in 2021, but digital platforms challenge universities and institutions and pose regulatory and ethical challenges, for example with exclusive subscriptions and the confidential use of student and staff data. Today, only one in seven countries legally guarantee the privacy of education-related personal data. And 54% of the countries analyzed in the report (about 200) have established digital skills standards, but often it was the multinationals in the tech sector who defined them.

And last but certainly not least, the environmental impact: “An estimate of the CO2 emissions that could be saved by extending the lifespan of all laptops in the European Union by one year found that it would be equivalent to taking almost a million off the streets of cars”.

So the appeal not to use smartphones in class, while understandable, doesn’t even seem to be the most worrying aspect of the UNESCO document. “Large-scale international assessment data, such as that provided by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), suggests a negative link between excessive use of technology and student achievement. Mere proximity to a mobile device was found to distract students and negatively impact learning in 14 countries. UNESCO cites China, which has set limits on the use of digital devices as teaching tools, limiting them to 30% of teaching time, with regular breaks away from the screen.

In Italy

Closer to home, France, which introduced a veto in 2018, and the Netherlands, which will roll out restrictions from 2024. In the UK, former education secretary Gavin Williamson has called for smartphones and tablets to be banned from schools in 2021 , but his proposal was rejected by the unions. In Italy On 20 December, a circular from the Ministry of Education banned the use of electronic devices in classrooms, except for educational purposes. At the time there was a lot of talk about it, mostly due to the attached fact-finding survey of the VII commission of the Senate, which highlighted the potential negative effects of excessive use of smartphones. The list was long and varied: addiction, aggression, insomnia, alienation, poor performance, impaired memory and speech, but also physical consequences, such as myopia, diabetes, hypertension.

In reality, Valditara had reiterated a ban that had existed since 1998 and was already confirmed in 2007 by the then minister Fioroni of the PD. So no games, videos and music, but yes to educational apps and digital books. On the other hand, Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, warns in the preface to the research: “We must ensure that technology is at the service of education and not the other way around”.