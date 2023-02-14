Home Technology Unexpected location, ring-shaped material found around the dwarf planet Quaoar | TechNews Technology New Report
Everyone knows the unique and magnificent sight of Saturn’s rings, but scientists recently discovered another new ring system on a dwarf planet in the outer solar system’s Kuiper belt.

Many planets in the solar system have ring systems, which can be formed in a variety of ways. One is that when the planet’s gravity tears the surrounding smaller celestial bodies, small debris is directly piled up around the planet under the influence of gravity; It is composed of dust ejected by meteoroid after high-speed impact.

But dwarf planets also have ring systems are relatively rare. Recently, astronomers discovered that the distant dwarf planet Quaoar in the Kuiper belt may have a ring of material in addition to a satellite named Weywot, and the distance between the ring and the dwarf planet is farther than expected.

Quaoar is about half the size of Pluto, with a revolution period of 288 years. It was found that the ring system itself is not so special, because another trans-Neptunian object (TNO) Haumea was also found to have a ring, a space rock between Saturn and Uranus Chariklo There is a ring too, but what exactly makes Quaoar’s ring different?

The distance between Quaoar’s ring system and the dwarf planet itself is as far as 3,885 kilometers, almost 7.5 times the radius of Quaoar, the researchers said. This distance is theoretically beyond the Roche limit (Roche limit), compared with Saturn’s main ring. It is also only within the range of 3 times the radius of the planet. Quaoar’s gravitational pull makes it nearly impossible to maintain a ring of matter, which raises another mystery for astronomers: Why didn’t the matter coalesce into another moon?

The team believes that we may need to completely revise the setting that the ring system can only exist within the Roche limit of the planet, or there may be other invisible small satellites that provide gravity, so that the material in the ring collides in a certain way and avoids sticking together to form a planet. satellite.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(First image source: European Space Agency)

