Unexpected ~ MSI updated the flagship model RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X

The NIVIDIA RTX 3060Ti graphics card was officially launched on December 1, 2020. The RTX 3060Ti has been more than two years old. No one thought that MSI would introduce the SUPRIM cooling module in 2023, when half of the new generation RTX 40 series has been launched. Put on the RTX 3060Ti and then update it again.

The SUPRIM series is the flagship series launched by MSI starting from the RTX 30 series. Currently, only the NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series is exclusive to this series. AMD Radeon graphics cards and the earlier RTX 20 series did not have the SUPRIM series before, and the SUPRIM series will only Appearing above the RTX 3070/4070 Ti level, the 60-level model has not appeared in the SUPRIM series, not even the RTX 4070 that just debuted this month.

Therefore, this RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X(OC) is also the first time to see the SUPRIM series cooling module on the 60 level. The two new models of RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X(OC) use the old RTX 30 SUPRIM series cooling module Instead of the current RTX 40 SUPRIM series cooling module.

However, when MSI first launched the information, it used “RTX 3060 Ti SUPER 3X 8GD6X (OC)” instead of “RTX 3060 Ti SUPER3X 8GD6X (OC)”, which led some users to think that there will be a new graphics card model RTX 3060 Ti Super, In the future, it may be because NVIDIA is afraid of causing follow-up problems and requires a name change, so MSI changed the model to SUPER3X without leaving a space to distinguish it.

