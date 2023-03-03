Home Technology Unexpectedly, there was an accident-Windows 11 KB5022913 update was incompatible with third-party UI, or it could not boot normally
As Microsoft announced that the latest version of Windows 11 will add the “Bing AI search bar function (ChatGPT)”, the latest KB5022913 version update has also been launched one after another. However, as usual, the new update of Windows is not unexpected, there are serious bugs, and even the computer cannot start normally.

And this time the main cause of this bug has also been found, as long as there is a user who uses a third-party UI, there is a chance to encounter it. Confirm according to the problem reporting center page of Microsoft official website:

The UI plugin StartAllBack from the start menu responds that affected Windows 11 users can update to the latest version (v3.5.6 or higher) or avoid this from happening. However, it seems that it is not a perfect solution, so it is recommended to wait for Microsoft to release a corrected version before updating.

If you really want to upgrade the KB5022913 version, Microsoft recommends that you remove any third-party UI applications before installing to avoid this situation. If Windows 11 has problems, you need to contact the customer service of the application developer you are using support.

As for this KB5022913 version update, many new features have been added, including the “Bing AI chat search function” that many people will like, “Phone Link iOS version”, “Notepad tab function”, “Screenshot tool added screen recording function”.

