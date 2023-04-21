Home » UNICEF and Winning Club join forces to support disadvantaged children – – Gamereactor
The games publisher, known mostly for its children’s games Outright Games, has announced that it has partnered with UNICEF, becoming the charity’s first“Official Long-Term Video Game Industry Partner”.

The partnership has come into effect as Outright is looking to help UNICEF’s efforts to protect the world‘s most vulnerable children and will do so by committing to raising £200,000 a year for the cause.

To help make this happen, Outright is launching a limited-time bundle next week featuring games from its product group, which includes Transformers, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig games, and will be available from April 28th to May 12th. Available for £19.99.

“We are extremely proud to support UNICEF UK as their first official partner in the video games industry,” said Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games. “Our goal is to leverage our best-in-class licensing intellectual property and the passion of our global team to illustrate to improve the lives of all children around the world. We are excited to bring our community together to make a difference for those children who need it most .

We’re told in a press release that Outright will be looking to release other similar bundles this year, with a“High profile event”to raise awareness of UNICEF’s cause and help achieve its £200,000 target.

