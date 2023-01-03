Home Technology Unicorns, the startup club has become increasingly exclusive in 2022
Technology

Unicorns, the startup club has become increasingly exclusive in 2022

by admin
Unicorns, the startup club has become increasingly exclusive in 2022

After a couple of years of intense growth, the startup market experienced a profound rethink in 2022. The immensely growing evaluations and the constantly increasing multiples have found a limit in the choices of the investors. And not because there is a lack of capital, quite the opposite since if there was a positive aspect in 2022 for the industry it was precisely that of fundraising, which surpassed the whole of 2021 in just 3 quarters. The venture capital industry has realized that the model…

See also  Valve will frequently update the "Steam Regional Pricing Suggestions" data to keep up with changes in foreign exchange rates | 4Gamers

You may also like

Someone stop the software houses – La Stampa

“Fortress Heroes” is expected to return to the...

Someone stop the software houses – la Repubblica

Spoofing, because talking about it a lot is...

Windows 11 is slag, Office and PS software...

Epic Games boss persuades to read “Sun Tzu’s...

2023 of Italian startups passes through Brussels. Here...

Philips Hue Play Gradient Full-Color Scene Computer Lighting...

2023 of Italian startups passes through Brussels. Here...

Super cost-effective-NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti conference materials leaked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy