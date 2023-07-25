Unieuro discounts the Xiaomi 12 Lite Android smartphone by 170 euros

The new Unieuro Online Only Offers include a large number of discounts that could potentially appeal to fans of the Tech world. The products involved are of the most disparate, but among the initiatives the one relating to the smartphone Android Xiaomi 12 Lite.

The latter is in fact now offered at a price of 329.90 euros through the official Unieuro website. According to what can be learned from the latter portal, generally the recommended cost for the device would amount to 499.90 euros. Carrying out a quick calculation it is therefore understood that the discount is 170 euros.

It is worth noting that, as part of the aforementioned Online Only initiative, the offer will remain active for a limited time, ie until 30 July 2023. Understand well, in any case, that the offer could potentially prove to be tempting for those who are looking for an Android smartphone that does not “weigh” too much on the wallet.

For the rest, looking at the technical data sheet of Xiaomi 12 Lite, the latter includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. However, for more details on the characteristics of the Android device involved, you might be interested in taking a look directly at the official Xiaomi portal, since everything is further explained in the latter.

