【MOBILE】A few days ago, Samsung’s unreleased flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S9 has been uploaded on the testing tool GeekBench website, and there are suspected engineering machine test parameters. The storage configuration options information of the latest series of top-end models Tab S9 Ultra has flowed out on the Internet.

The news comes from Revegnus, who quoted relevant information on his Twitter account, saying that the Tab S9 Ultra will have three storage configurations of 8+128, 12+256 and 16+512 as standard, and all models will use LPDDR5X high-speed RAM particles , but the standard 128GB model may be the same as the S23 of the same series, because Samsung itself does not produce UFS 4.0 storage with a relative capacity, and is still equipped with UFS 3.1 memory.

Although it is not mentioned in the article, there is no saying that the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will abandon the Micro SD card slot for the time being, so the basic expectation is that the device will still be the same as its predecessor, and users can plug in an external memory card to expand. Based on the existing information, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset specially provided by the brand. It has an IP67 water-resistant body specification. At the same time, the standard Tab S9 screen may be upgraded to use an AMOLED panel.

