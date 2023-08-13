Unify OpenScape 4000: New Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities allow execution of arbitrary code with administrator privileges

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Unify OpenScape 4000. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Unify OpenScape 4000 on August 11th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Unify OpenScape 4000 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Unify Security Advisory (Stand: 10.08.2023).

Security Advice for Unify OpenScape 4000 – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.2.

Unify OpenScape 4000 Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow execution of arbitrary program code with administrator rights

OpenScape 4000 is a convergent communication solution and offers process and workflow integration.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Unify OpenScape 4000 to execute arbitrary code with administrator privileges.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Unify OpenScape 4000 < V10 R1.42.2 (cpe:/h:unify:openscape_4000)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Unify Security Advisory vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Unify OpenScape 4000. This text will be updated when updates are announced. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/11/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

