Unify OpenScape Voice at risk: High-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Unify OpenScape Voice. You can read a description of the security gaps and a list of the affected systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Unify OpenScape Voice on June 15th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the product Unify OpenScape Voice are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Atos Unify Security Advisory Report – OBSO-2305-02 (Stand: 14.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Unify OpenScape Voice – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Unify OpenScape Voice Bug: Effects of an IT attack

OpenScape Voice is a SIP-based enterprise VoIP solution.

An attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Unify OpenScape Voice to execute arbitrary code, bypass security measures and perform a cross-site scripting attack.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Unify OpenScape Voice Trace Manager < V8 R0.9.11 (cpe:/a:unify:openscape_voice)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Atos Unify Security Advisory Report – OBSO-2305-02 vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://networks.unify.com/security/advisories/OBSO-2305-02.pdf

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Unify OpenScape Voice. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/15/2023 – Initial version

