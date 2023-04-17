Union calls for Deutsche Bahn to be broken up

The two Union parties CDU and CSU want to break up Deutsche Bahn. A proposal that not only creates enthusiasm.

Symbolbild: Bing Image Creator

Deutsche Bahn is facing major challenges. Various expansion and restructuring measures will have to be carried out in the coming years in order to improve rail transport. Many doubt whether the company in its current form is capable of doing this. A possible solution to the problem could be to break up the railway.

At least the CDU and CSU are convinced of that. In a position paper, the two Union parties call for the railway company to be split up. Infrastructure and transport areas should be separated from each other. “DB’s holding company will be dissolved and the previous DB structure with 740 holdings and subsidiaries will be unbundled,” it says.

The departments of local transport, long-distance transport and goods transport should therefore remain in the hands of the railways in the future. In turn, a federal rail infrastructure company should take care of the rail networks, stations and energy. In the future, the federal government would have a greater influence on which routes are renewed or even completely rebuilt. Private providers could also have better chances of gaining market share. It is a well-known fact that competition stimulates business.

The German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) is critical of the proposal. Instead of breaking up Deutsche Bahn, more money should be invested in expanding the rail network. The railway is already chronically underfunded.

Source: Tagesschau