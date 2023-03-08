The cooperation between UNIQLO UT and “Attack on Titan” and “Shin Japan Heroes Universe” led by Hideaki Anno have been publicized for a long time, and this time it will finally usher in its official debut. In addition to the above-mentioned cooperation, the popular games “Splatoon 3” and “ULTRA MAN” joint project.

The above series bring 7, 5, 14 and 6 T-Shirts in order, and the design incorporates the iconic elements of their respective works. Several impressive styles include Levi’s first T-Shirt in “Attack on Titan”. Make the classic scene of the survey corps’ “Give your heart!” gestures and mobilize the ground, and print “Authentic Godzilla” using a technique called “抜滑 (ばっせん)”, Maeda Maeda for “New Kamen Rider 》Drawn illustrations and more.

The complete release information is attached below, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

“Attack on Titan”

Release date: March 17, 2023

Style: 7 types of men’s clothing in the whole series

Price: NT$590

《Shin Japan Heroes Universe》

Release date: March 10, 2023

Style: 5 types of men’s clothing in the whole series

Price: NT$590 《Splatoon 3》

Release date: March 31, 2023

Style: There are 5 types of men’s clothing and 9 types of children’s clothing in the whole series (including shorts)

Price: NT$290 to NT$590 《ULTRA MAN》

Release date: March 24, 2023

Style: 6 types of children’s clothing in the whole series

Price: NT$390 NTD

Subscribe to the Hypebeast newsletter to get the latest trend information and offers regularly, and also follow the following reports: