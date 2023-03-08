Home Technology UNIQLO UT joins hands with “Attack on Titan” and “Evangelion New Theatrical Version: The End” new joint series officially released | Hypebeast
UNIQLO UT joins hands with "Attack on Titan" and "Evangelion New Theatrical Version: The End" new joint series officially released

UNIQLO UT joins hands with "Attack on Titan" and "Evangelion New Theatrical Version: The End" new joint series officially released

The cooperation between UNIQLO UT and “Attack on Titan” and “Shin Japan Heroes Universe” led by Hideaki Anno have been publicized for a long time, and this time it will finally usher in its official debut. In addition to the above-mentioned cooperation, the popular games “Splatoon 3” and “ULTRAMAN” joint project.

The above series bring 7, 5, 14 and 6 T-Shirts in order, and the design incorporates the iconic elements of their respective works. Several impressive styles include Levi’s first T-Shirt in “Attack on Titan”. Make the classic scene of the survey corps’ “Give your heart!” gestures and mobilize the ground, and print “Authentic Godzilla” using a technique called “抜滑 (ばっせん)”, Maeda Maeda for “New Kamen Rider 》Drawn illustrations and more.

The complete release information is attached below, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

“Attack on Titan”
Release date: March 17, 2023
Style: 7 types of men’s clothing in the whole series
Price: NT$590

《Shin Japan Heroes Universe》
Release date: March 10, 2023
Style: 5 types of men’s clothing in the whole series
Price: NT$590

《Splatoon 3》
Release date: March 31, 2023
Style: There are 5 types of men’s clothing and 9 types of children’s clothing in the whole series (including shorts)
Price: NT$290 to NT$590

《ULTRAMAN》
Release date: March 24, 2023
Style: 6 types of children’s clothing in the whole series
Price: NT$390 NTD

