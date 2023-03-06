On this ranking street, I saw someone wearing a Tee of “Pac-Man Ghost Eater” and a print of “Tetris Tetris”. Why would there be some Tees for no reason? After looking around for a while, I found out that it is Uniqlo’s new joint ride series. After seeing the prints of these game screens, the feeling came back!

Uniqlo has always had a lot of joint products, and it also cooperated with MoMA, New York Museum of Modern Art before. This time, I chose this “Video Game Collection” as one of the new UT series. In fact, MoMA’s video game series has always been well received. This time UT has selected some nostalgic video games that are popular among players in the collection, and they have become the latest Tee patterns of this series.

“Video Game Collection” has 5 patterns, including games from the arcade, PC and PS, including “Space Invaders Space Invaders” launched in 1978, “Pac-Man Ghost Eater” launched in 1980, and “Pac-Man” in 1984. “Tetris Tetris” launched in 1993, “Sim City 2000” launched in 1993, and “Katamari Damacy Katamari” launched in 2004, each game screen has integrated MoMA’s design elements. After returning to a few things, I wonder if it will be more exciting for him to play these games?

In addition to the “Video Game Collection”, UT also has 4 new tees for PlayStation, each using the unique patterns of classic PS as inspiration, and printing the logo, handle, etc. on the Tee. PS enthusiasts really can’t miss it, but a little bit Do you see a PS5 pattern “playing as a router”?