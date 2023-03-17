Taiwanese brand “STUDIO DOE” is famous for its simple and textured design. The unique style and confident attitude exuded by the brand are loved by many fashionable people. They also launched their Mom&Baby branch line a while ago, echoing the transformation of motherhood and different life situations. And this time, under the high expectations of everyone, they also launched the high-end fashion line “MN Curated by DOE”, continuing to bring you a unique but unobtrusive fashion style!

“MN” stands for midnight, which is the abbreviation of “MIDNIGHT”, which depicts the retreat of the daily frame at night, and truly reveals the rebellious factor emerging in the heart. Different from the “by DOE” series to meet everyone’s daily dressing needs, “MN” provides Chic looks for unique occasions. The main color of the brand also uses the same “blue” as “by DOE”. Different shades of blue have different visual feelings. The deep blue like the ocean gives people a calm image, but under the change of depth, But it can show stronger emotional energy. If “by DOE” is a warm and warm blue during the day, then “MN” is a strong and exciting blue when the sky is getting dark! In terms of design, more three-dimensional tailoring and calm colors are adopted to show self-style in a straightforward and uninhibited way. The first series is specially made of special Japanese fabrics, which are handmade by tailors in small quantities, presenting light and shadow changes that seem to be absent at night !

In response to the new launch of MN, “STUDIO DOE” has remodeled the concept Showroom to show exquisite craftsmanship and reflect the midnight atmosphere with a combination of rigidity and softness, leading everyone into the dimension of “MN” in the “immersive experience” . In addition to using the faintly flickering blue as the main light source in the space, modern elements such as metal, light strips, and plastic particles are more integrated into the dark blue night. Through the combination of different materials, the unfinished sense of large-scale installation art is created, and the debut clothing is assembled The series display allows consumers to immerse themselves in it and feel the mysterious atmosphere of a different world.

STUDIO DOE high-end fashion branch “MN Curated by DOE” event information

Appointment time: 2023/03/13 11:00-2023/03/17 21:00

Event date: 2023/03/18 11:00-19:00

Event location: Since the event is subject to reservation, the location will be notified separately after the reservation is successful.

