United Airlines aims to triple use of sustainable jet fuel by 2023

Interesting declaration of intent when it comes to sustainable flying: The US airline United Airlines announced today that it will triple its use of sustainable aviation fuel (so-called “SAF” – abbreviation for “Sustainable Aviation Fuels”).

In total, the airline aims to use about 10 million gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in 2023.

The airline plans to use a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blend on flights out of San Francisco International Airport and plans to use a SAF blend at London Heathrow Airport later this year.

SAF deliveries began in April at San Francisco Airport, where United received 1.5 million gallons of SAF for departing flights. The remainder of United’s SAF supplies will be used at Los Angeles International Airport and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

Greentech Kerosene: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

London’s Heathrow Airport is expected to begin deliveries of SAF sometime in 2023. Once the SAF are delivered to London Heathrow, United will participate in London Heathrow’s SAF incentive program for the first time.

SAF used on United’s flights are paid in part through the company’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM, an innovative program in which participating companies work together to share the “green bounty,” or cost associated with purchasing lower-emission fuels.

Eco-Skies Alliance pushes emissions reductions

Participation in United’s Eco-Skies Alliance offers corporate customers the opportunity to provide transparency and enable real, certified SAF emissions reductions associated with the carriage of people or goods on United flights.

United’s Eco-Skies Alliance program was launched in April 2021 and is said to have helped sell nearly 15 million gallons of SAF.