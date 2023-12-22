United States announces plan to take an international astronaut to the moon

Vice President Kamala Harris announces plans to send international astronaut to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program

In a significant development for the future of space exploration, Vice President Kamala Harris announced plans to send an international astronaut to the moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. The announcement marks a further commitment to bringing international astronauts to the moon in the coming years.

During a meeting of the White House National Space Council in Washington, Harris stated, “Today, in recognition of the essential role our allies and partners play in the Artemis program, I am proud to announce that, together with American astronauts, we intend to land an international astronaut on the moon by the end of this decade.”

The Artemis program aims to build on the legacy of the Apollo missions and facilitate new exploration missions to the moon. Each planned Artemis moon landing mission will have room for four astronauts, with only two descending to the lunar surface. The remaining two astronauts will orbit the moon in the Orion spacecraft or in a small space station called Gateway.

NASA has committed to accommodating astronauts from the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency on various Artemis missions. The first lunar landing mission, Artemis III, is scheduled to launch in late 2025, with the potential for astronauts from other countries to participate.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who introduced the vice president, expressed gratitude for the inclusion of international partners in the Artemis program. “NASA could have chosen to do this alone, but intentionally chose to include Canada and a growing list of international partners. This extraordinary example of American leadership leverages our collective experience and is not only sincerely appreciated, but urgently needed in the world today,” Hansen said.

As the development of a SpaceX vehicle to serve as the lander for Artemis III progresses, the timeline for the mission is being closely monitored. Specific crew assignments for the various Artemis missions will be made closer to the launch dates as mission parameters and crew criteria are defined.

The announcement represents a significant step forward in international cooperation for space exploration and marks an exciting new chapter in the Artemis program.

Share this: Facebook

X

