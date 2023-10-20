Unleash Your Supernatural Powers in Forgive Me Father 2: An Action-Packed Retro FPS Experience

Forgive Me Father 2 Offers Early Access to Supernatural FPS Fans

Fulqrum and Byte Barrel have delighted fans by announcing the early access release of the supernatural first-person shooter (FPS), Forgive Me Father 2. The game is now available on PC for Steam, Epic Games, and GoG, following its successful launch at Steam Next Fest.

This early access version of Forgive Me Father 2 includes 10 nightmarish levels that serve as a continuation of the story from the original film. Players step into the shoes of the protagonist, the Priest, who must confront hordes of enemies inspired by the works of renowned author HP Lovecraft. Equipped with a set of 10 weapons, players will find themselves immersed in a thrilling experience reminiscent of classic FPS games like Doom or Quake.

Gamers and fans at Gamescom had the opportunity to go hands-on with Forgive Me Father 2 and gain valuable insights from an interview with the CEO of Fulqrum and Byte Barrel, Ernest Krystian. Krystian emphasized the unique design elements that set Forgive Me Father 2 apart from other games in the genre. All level designs were painstakingly crafted by hand using Unreal Engine 5. According to Krystian, this deliberate approach provides the team with complete control over the game’s visual aesthetics.

Forgive Me Father 2 is a true love letter to retro FPS fans, delivering an action-packed experience. Building upon the success of the original game, players are invited to delve deeper into the game’s mythology through a darker and more immersive story. Throughout the journey, players can enhance their abilities by equipping pages from the Dark Book. These equippable pages grant players various insane abilities, whether it be healing wounds, increasing strength, improving fire and reload speed, or reducing damage taken through enhanced stamina.

FPS enthusiasts can jump into the world of Forgive Me Father 2 by purchasing the Early Access version for €19.99 on Steam, Epic Games, and GoG. The game offers an exciting opportunity to experience a unique blend of supernatural horror and fast-paced action. So gear up, grab your weapons, and prepare to face the horrors inspired by the masterful works of HP Lovecraft in Forgive Me Father 2.

