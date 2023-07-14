Unleashing the Power: The New Instant Kill Style in Diablo IV

Title: “Diablo IV Players Discover New Necromancer Instant-Kill Style: Blood Ball Bone Soul Flow”

Subtitle: Strategy Allows Players to Defeat Level 100 Lilith in Record Time

[City], [State] – In a surprising turn of events, Diablo IV players have uncovered a new instant-kill style known as the "Blood Ball Bone Soul Flow" for the Necromancer class. The technique has been receiving widespread attention in the gaming community, as players successfully defeat the formidable boss Lilith in a mere 79 seconds. What sets this strategy apart is its effectiveness and adherence to the game's rules, unlike previous exploits.

The initial showcase of this powerful tactic came from overseas player Struth Gaming, who shared a video demonstrating the instant kill against a level 100 Lilith. The video quickly gained traction within the Diablo IV community, leading to extensive discussions and analysis. Renowned player Rob2628 also joined the research to understand the underlying mechanics of this unique playstyle.

After thorough investigation, players discovered that the key skill enabling this genre is the Necromancer’s ultimate move, “Blood Wave.” This ability creates life balls on the ground, and when paired with the “Tide Essence” item, it can generate a staggering total of nine life balls simultaneously.

The pivotal element lies within the Necromancer’s special ancient equipment, the “Bloodsmith Breastplate.” This unique item allows players to consume life balls present on the field (5-10) and unleash powerful bone-horrifying soul attacks against enemies.

Essentially, Struth’s strategy involves setting up numerous life balls on the battlefield before initiating the battle with Lilith. The red blood cells seen in the video symbolize the accumulation of hundreds of life balls, strategically positioned for maximum impact.

To increase the damage inflicted on Lilith, Struth employs skills like the curse of aging, bone prison, corpse tentacles, and bone storm. This setup ensures optimal damage output before draining the blood cells to release countless bone souls, dramatically reducing Lilith’s health.

Considering Lilith’s echo requires two stages, Struth cleverly placed a substantial number of blood cells at different positions, achieving another instant kill at the beginning of the second stage.

While the recorded battle lasts only 79 seconds, it is important to note that setting up the blood cells requires significant time and may not be viable for every encounter. Nonetheless, Struth’s success has raised hopes among Diablo IV players, as it appears that this genre falls within the boundaries of the game’s mechanics and should not be corrected by the Blizzard development team.

As the Blizzard team has already addressed and fixed previous exploits, players anticipate that the blood cell bone soul flow strategy will remain untouched, providing an exciting new avenue for players to experiment and optimize their gameplay.

