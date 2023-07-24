Unlocking Olimar: How to Play as the Protagonist in Pikmin 4

**Breaking News: Olimar Returns in Pikmin 4**

Fans of the Pikmin series have been eagerly awaiting the release of Pikmin 4, and now we have some exciting news to share. Olimar, the beloved protagonist of the series, will make a triumphant return in the game, although players will have to jump through a few hoops to unlock his story.

In a departure from previous games, Pikmin 4 begins with a group of castaways on a mysterious planet that is definitely not Earth. Among these castaways is Olimar, who sets out on a mission to find parts for his ship. Players will have the opportunity to play as Olimar for the first five minutes of the game, but then will be separated from him as they continue their main quest.

To unlock Olimar’s story and play as him again, players must complete their main quest and collect enough Sparks to unlock the hero’s hideout area. From there, players must locate a safe on a shelf, which requires a specific combination to open. The combination will vary from game to game, so players will need to figure it out for themselves through trial and error.

Upon opening the safe, players will encounter a Leafling, an outcast infected with a disease that covers their faces in leaves and erases their memories. The Leafling challenges the player to a Dandori battle, claiming to be Captain Olimar. After defeating the Leafling, players will discover that it is indeed Olimar, and they must capture him and bring him back to the SS Beagle.

Once Olimar is rescued and regains his senses, players will complete the main story of Pikmin 4 and witness the epilogue cutscene. However, the adventure doesn’t end there. Players must return to the alien world for the final part of the quest, which is being kept under wraps to avoid spoilers.

After returning to the base camp, players have the opportunity to talk to Olimar and hear his shipwreck story. By agreeing to listen, players will unlock the new game mode “Olimar’s Shipwreck Story” and have the chance to play as Olimar once again. This mode introduces traditional mechanics and a 15-day time limit to collect ship parts.

Playing as Olimar is relatively straightforward, as players just need to progress through the main story, speak to Olimar before leaving, and continue their quest after the credits roll. The shipwreck story mode can be accessed at any time, allowing players to relive the nostalgia of controlling the iconic Captain Olimar.

Pikmin 4 is shaping up to be an exciting and innovative addition to the beloved series. With Olimar’s return and the introduction of new gameplay elements, fans won’t want to miss out on this highly anticipated game. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure when Pikmin 4 hits the shelves.

