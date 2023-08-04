Unlocking the Potential of Shortcuts: Enhance Your Photography Skills with iOS 17’s Camera Actions

Title: Take Better Photos with New Camera Shortcuts in iOS 17

Subtitle: The right mode at the right time thanks to Shortcuts!

Shortcuts are revolutionizing the way iPhone and iPad users automate tasks and actions on their devices. With the latest update in iOS 17, Apple has introduced new uses for Shortcuts, particularly in the camera functions.

iOS 17 beta tester, Matthew Cassinelli, has discovered that users can now open specific camera modes in the Camera app using the new “Open Camera” action. This feature allows users to choose between different camera modes and immediately open any preset using Shortcuts.

Owners of Apple devices can now access nine presets through Shortcuts, including photo, selfie, video, portrait, selfie portrait, cinematic mode, slow motion, time-lapse, and panorama. To make it even easier for users, Cassinelli has conveniently provided the shortcuts in the same link for immediate usage.

Shortcuts not only offer convenience but also enable various actions, such as setting voice commands for Siri to open the Camera app in a specific mode. Additionally, users have the option to add icons to their home screens for quick and direct access to specific camera modes.

For those who have not yet explored the capabilities of Shortcuts, they can start using this feature by downloading the “Shortcuts” app from the App Store. Once installed, users can create their own shortcuts or browse through a gallery of preconfigured shortcuts shared by others. These shortcuts can be activated through the Shortcuts app, voice commands with Siri, the Shortcuts widget, Spotlight, or the app itself, providing quick access to the desired camera mode. The new lock screen widget also supports these shortcuts.

While the beta version of iOS 17 is available for testing, users can take advantage of these camera shortcuts. The official release is expected this fall, alongside other exciting updates including new icons for messages, contact posters, improved photo management functions, stickers, widgets, a StandBy mode, a dedicated app for mental health, and more.

