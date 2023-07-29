Unlocking the Power of File Uploads: Enhancing ChatGPT’s Functionality for Free Users with the ChatGPT File Uploader Extended

New ChatGPT Extension Plug-In Allows Free Users to Upload Files

ChatGPT, the widely popular AI language model developed by OpenAI, offers a range of functionalities to its users. However, many of these functions, including file uploading, are limited to Plus users only. This means that free users are unable to access the file uploading feature on ChatGPT. In a bid to bridge this gap, a new extension plug-in has been recommended that enables free users to upload files on the platform, supporting various file formats, including images.

The extension plug-in, known as ChatGPT File Uploader Extended, is a Chrome extension that is available for installation on both Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. Open-sourced on GitHub, the plugin provides an easy-to-use solution for users looking to upload files on ChatGPT without subscribing to the premium Plus version. With the extension installed, users can upload files in formats such as TXT, JS, PY, HTML, CSS, JSON, CSV, MD, TS, TSX, JSX, PDF, DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, ZIP, and more.

It is important to note that ChatGPT has a word limit, so if the file being uploaded exceeds this limit, the model may not be able to process it entirely. In such cases, it is recommended to split the file into smaller parts for processing. Additionally, users must set the appropriate prompt instructions before using the extension. This can be done by clicking on the settings icon next to the prompt command. There are various prompt options available, allowing users to customize their instructions based on their needs.

One of the notable features of the ChatGPT File Uploader Extended is its translation ability. Users can utilize ChatGPT’s translation capabilities without having to invoke an API or subscribe to the premium version. By uploading files and modifying the prompt command accordingly, users can easily translate content into their desired language, including translating novels, documents, and other written materials. The extension can extract the text from uploaded files, process it through ChatGPT’s translation model, and output the translated results in real-time.

For instance, let’s say a user wants to translate a document into Traditional Chinese. By uploading the document and setting the prompt to “Please translate the content into Traditional Chinese for me,” the extension will translate the text accordingly. Users can even upload image files containing text, as the extension can extract the text from the image through optical character recognition (OCR) technology and then proceed with the translation process.

The convenience of the ChatGPT File Uploader Extended extension is further enhanced by its compatibility with other extensions. Users can easily export the chat content generated by ChatGPT into PDF format using additional extensions. This expanded functionality allows users not only to translate novels and documents but also to conveniently save the translated content in a readable PDF format.

With the introduction of the ChatGPT File Uploader Extended, free users of ChatGPT can now experience the file uploading feature and harness the power of translation without incurring additional costs. The extension offers an accessible and user-friendly solution for expanding the capabilities of the free version of ChatGPT. As the popularity of AI language models continues to grow, such extensions pave the way for increased accessibility and usability, benefiting users around the world.

