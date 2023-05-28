UNO dissatisfied Netflix for password sharing in response to 2017 tweet

All right: Blockbuster’s blast at Netflix is ​​objectively difficult to beat (yes, it really happened), but it seems that the dissing of the popular streaming service, in relation to the stop to password sharing, is by no means finished. Indeed, even ONE “responded” to Netflix.

Of course, the company linked to the well-known card game has decided to diss (for those who have a little more years on their shoulders, diss was also investigated by the Accademia della Crusca) the streaming service. Confirmation comes directly through a tweets from ONE in response to an incredulous user regarding the dissing, in which the company explained: “Y’UNO we did” (that would “you know we did“, ergo “you know we did it“).

However, the real “answer” to Netflix came in a previous tweet by UNO (actually referring to tweets from February 2023 also relating to password sharing, which however are clearly going “viral” on the Web following Netflix’s recent decision). The latter is speechless but explicit in showing the letter changes turn, which we recall, for those who are not used to playing UNO, would reverse the direction of the game (but in this case the sense of reversing is obviously another). In short, UNO certainly didn’t send them to Netflix.

It also does not go unnoticed tweet di Postmates, a well-known food delivery company, dated May 26, 2023, in which a meme is used to “make fun” of Netflix. In short, as you can see, the issue of password sharing is generating quite a bit of hilarity even among companies of a certain caliber. In this regard, we recall that an answer has recently arrived from Amazon Prime Video, just to mention another reality that “didn’t miss the opportunity”.